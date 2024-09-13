Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEP. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.95 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.03003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlas Engineered Products

In other Atlas Engineered Products news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. Company insiders own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

