Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 62662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.10 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.61. The company has a market cap of £95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.