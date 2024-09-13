Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $503.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.26.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 60.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

