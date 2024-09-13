AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of T opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

