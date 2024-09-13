AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.31. 9,567,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,965,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

