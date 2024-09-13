Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.50% from the company’s current price.

AURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.35. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

