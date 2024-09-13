Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Franklyn Brazil Buys 1,427,540 Shares

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Franklyn Brazil bought 1,427,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$1,427,540.00 ($951,693.33).

Aurelia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.

