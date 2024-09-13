Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of COOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. Australian Oilseeds has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.52.
About Australian Oilseeds
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Oilseeds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Oilseeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Oilseeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.