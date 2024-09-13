AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Trading 16.5% Higher

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

