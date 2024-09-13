AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Trimmed by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,079.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,007.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

