Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and approximately $190.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $23.71 or 0.00040979 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,370,976 coins and its circulating supply is 405,367,876 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

