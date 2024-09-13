Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Grand Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,486 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

