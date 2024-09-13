Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,293,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,864,000. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

