AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

AXA stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

