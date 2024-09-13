Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.81 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.81 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $719.26 million and $20.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,934.25 or 0.99941091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,604,935 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,593,996.0222893 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.67466441 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 474 active market(s) with $18,974,833.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

