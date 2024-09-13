Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Brittany Bagley Sells 4,338 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $384.51 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $384.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.29 and a 200-day moving average of $313.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

