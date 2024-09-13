Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.26

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.26 and last traded at C$16.26, with a volume of 773994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Several research analysts have commented on AYA shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.61.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.5405851 EPS for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

