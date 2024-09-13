B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 5,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,659. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

