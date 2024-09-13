Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 186.8% in August

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the August 15th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

