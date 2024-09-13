Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 2402687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.05).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkavor Group
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,777.78%.
About Bakkavor Group
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.