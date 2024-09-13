Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 2402687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £913.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,733.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,777.78%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

