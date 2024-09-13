Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $39.74 or 0.00067924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,541 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,900.992566 with 3,433,541.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.99955851 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $21,143,120.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

