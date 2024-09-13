Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,466,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,888 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

