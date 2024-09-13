Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.