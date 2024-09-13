Bank of America Begins Coverage on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PG&E by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in PG&E by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PG&E by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

