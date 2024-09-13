Bank of America Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $50.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.79.

PLTR opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 291.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

