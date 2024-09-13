Bank of America Cuts Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target to $14.50

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.7 %

AGRO opened at $11.39 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 30.3% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 616,345 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,376,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 667,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

