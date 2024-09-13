Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.48.

Adobe Stock Down 9.3 %

Adobe stock traded down $54.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.93. 6,901,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.59 and a 200-day moving average of $520.35. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

