Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $10.66 on Friday. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

