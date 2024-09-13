Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.