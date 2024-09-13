Bank of Ireland Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.73.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
