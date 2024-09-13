Barclays Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $47.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.90, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,019 shares of company stock worth $10,227,282 in the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Squarespace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

