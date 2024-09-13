Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 80.9% in August

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barclays Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,018,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,604. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.64%.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on BCS

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Barclays by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,990,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $738,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 277,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.