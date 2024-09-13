Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.00

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 219706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $965.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

