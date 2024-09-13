Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

