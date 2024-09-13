Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette Buys 4,950 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,022.75.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTE

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.