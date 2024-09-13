BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in August

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

BESIY opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $151.12. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.73 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

