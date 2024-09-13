Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Up 1.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 37,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 137,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 26.7% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

