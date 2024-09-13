Beldex 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $363.96 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.35 or 0.04043827 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00041187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,088,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,388,418 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.