Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of -1.49. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

