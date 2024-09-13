Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
BLTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BLTE
Belite Bio Stock Up 0.0 %
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.