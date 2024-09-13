Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 138,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Best Buy worth $214,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

