Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 217.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCF. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

