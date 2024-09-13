Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,837 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $67.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

