Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

