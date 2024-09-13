Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 973,935 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 356,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

