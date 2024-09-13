Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

