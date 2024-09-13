Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $917,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

