Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

