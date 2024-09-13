Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 288 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $116.98 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

