Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 425 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

