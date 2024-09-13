Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 542 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $151.45 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $157.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,303. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

